Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter teased, launch in June - IAB Report

Electric scooter manufacturer Gemopai has released a teaser image of its upcoming Miso mini electric scooter. The company will launch the Gemopai Miso in India next month.

Gemopai is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility (founded in 2016) and Opai Electric, which has more than 15 years of experience in manufacturing quality electric two-wheelers and has sold more than 1.5 crore electric two-wheelers worldwide. Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric have signed an MoU for joint venture technology transfer and cooperative agreements for further developing electric two-wheeler models for the Indian market.

Gemopai already sells electric scooters in our country. Its last launch was the Gemopai Astrid Lite which is available in India as well as in Nepal. Now, with the new Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter, the EV brand is looking at expanding its range.

The Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter will be a cost-effective, value-for-money, efficient and comfortable mobility vehicle. It will be available in two variants. One will come equipped with a standard luggage rack or loading carrier at the rear which would come in handy to carry goods. It should prove to a reasonable proposition as a goods carrier for the commercial segment. The other variant of the Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter won’t have the luggage rack or loading carrier and is targetted to be used a personal mobility vehicle for the everyday commute.

Gemopai has not released any specifications of the Miso mini electric scooter yet. However, we do know that it will have different battery options that will provide it with a range of 65 km on a full single charge. To keep the localisation level as high as possible, Gemopai will manufacture and assemble the Miso mini electric scooter here in India. The only component of the electric two-wheeler that the company will source from outside is the battery pack.