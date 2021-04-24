Ford Ecosport, Endeavour, Others Get Costlier - Full Details

This April, several carmakers introduced a price hike across their model lineup on account of increased input and material costs. A bump in prices are anyway a common occurrence at the beginning of a financial year in the automotive sector. Likewise, Ford India too had announced a price hike across its model lineup. The carmaker has now revealed the extent of this price hike for each individual model. Let's take a closer look at how each model has been affected.

The model most affected by this price hike is the Ford Endeavour, prices of which have gone up by a massive INR 80,000. The Endeavor is available in four variants - Titanium 4x2, Titanium+ 4x2, Titanium+ 4x4 and Sport 4x4. The price of the base Titanium 4x2 variant remains unchanged. Meanwhile, the price of Titanium+ 4x2 and Titanium+ 4x4 variants have been increased by INR 70,000 each. The top-spec Sport 4x4 sees a price hike of INR 80,000. Prices for the Endeavour currently ranges between INR 29.99 - 36.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Moving on to Ford's other SUV, the EcoSport, the sub-compact model sees a price hike of INR 20,000 across the range. The Ford EcoSport is available in five trim levels - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, SE, and S - for both the petrol and diesel versions. Expect for the diesel Titanium variant, prices of all other trims for both petrol and diesel models have been increased by INR 20,000. Prices for the EcoSport currently range between INR 8.19 - 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the Ford Figo and Ford Freestyle hatchbacks, both models see a consistent price hike of INR 18,000 across the range. Both the models are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Petrol variants of the Figo are available in three trims - Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu. Meanwhile, the diesel version comes in tow trims - Titanium and Titanium Blu. Prices for the Figo now range between INR 5.82 - 8.37 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the Freestyle, both petrol and diesel versions of the cross-hatch are available in three trims - Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair. Prices for the Freestyle now range between INR 7.27 - 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ford Aspire sub-compact sedan has been least affected by this price hike. Available in two trims across both its petrol and diesel versions - Titanium and Titanium+ - the Aspire sees a price hike of just INR 3,000 across the range. Prices for the Aspire now range between INR 7.27 - 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second price hike that Ford has rolled out on its models this year. With the two increments, Ford cars are now pricier by up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

