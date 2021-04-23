The competition in the large-size SUV segment is quite fierce. It consists of cars like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and MG Gloster. While the Toyota Fortuner is the undisputable king of this segment, the MG Glostal is the newest entrant, as it was launched in the Indian market a few months back. All of these SUVs come with powerful engines to lug these heavy-weights around. But how good are their brakes? Here’s a recent brake test video from the YouTube channel of GaadiWaadi, where the test is conducted between all three SUVs. This video shows which SUV among the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the MG Gloster offer the best braking performance.

All three SUVs are offered with four disc brakes along with ABS and EBD. But, the body weight and tyre sizes of these SUVs are quite different. Watch the video embedded below to know which of these three SUVs take the least distance to do 100kmph to 0 kmph.

The Vlogger starts the video by testing the braking capabilities of MG Gloster. He drives the car to 100kmph, and after reaching a pre-decided spot, he applies the brakes. Afterwards, he puts a cone to the point where the SUV came to halt. Then the Youtuber drove the Ford Endeavour and repeated the same process. The Ford SUVs stopped much ahead in comparison to the Gloster. In the end, he tested the braking capabilities of the new Toyota Fortuner and surprisingly, it was slightly ahead of the spot, where Ford Endeavour stopped. This simply shows that Ford Endeavour is the most capable large SUV in terms of hard braking.

In the Indian market, the Ford SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, which develops 168 Bhp of peak power and 420 Nm of twisting force. The engine comes paired to a 10-speed AT. The Toyota Fortuner derives power from a 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engine. The MG SUV gets propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel mill, which is offered in two states of tunes. The less powerful version of the car develops power and torque output of 163 Bhp and 375 Nm, respectively, whereas the twin-turbo iteration puts out 218 bhp and 480 Nm. Transmission duties are done by an 8-speed AT.