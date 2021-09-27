All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV Tested by Michigan State Police

The Ford Pro all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV just became the first all-electric vehicle to pass the rigorous Michigan State Police 2022 model year evaluation.

The entire testing procedure included acceleration, top speed, braking and high-speed pursuit, as well as emergency response handling characteristics. Michigan State Police is one of two law enforcement agencies that annually test new model year police vehicles and publish the results for use by agencies nationwide.

“The fact that the Mustang Mach-E successfully stood up to the grueling Michigan State Police evaluation demonstrates that Ford can build electric vehicles that are capable, tough and reliable enough for even the most challenging jobs,” said Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro. “We understand the needs of our commercial customers and are committed to unlocking new electrification opportunities for them.”

Ford Pro submitted the all-electric police pilot vehicle for testing in the Michigan State Police 2022 model year evaluation on Sept 18 and Sept. 20. Michigan State Police will publish results for vehicles tested on its website later in the fall.

In other news, the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has become a triple Guinness World Records holder after adding two charging titles to the ultra-efficiency record already won this summer. Guinness World Records confirmed 43 minutes, 13 seconds as the shortest charge time on Britain’s longest journey, wiping over 30 minutes from the previous attempt. Fast charging the rear-wheel-drive extended range Ford Mustang Mach-E, which set the record, at 150kW adds around 73 miles (117 km) of driving range every 10 minutes on charge.