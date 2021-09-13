Ford India Halts Production While New Ford Ranger Teased for Abroad

Ford India took the automotive industry by shock when it recently announced that it will stop manufacturing vehicles in India for local sales with immediate effect. However, production for exports will be ceased gradually. While the American brand is taking such extreme measures here in India, it has teased the new Ford Ranger for the international markets.

The new Ford Ranger teaser video shows us the various terrains on which the updated model of the off-road-capable pickup truck has been tested. We can see the vehicle drifting in mud and slush, tackling grit in the desert, climbing rocky terrains, and sliding in the snow. This is a clear example of what all can the new Ranger is capable of handling with ease.

Also Read: Auto Retail Fraternity Shocked by Ford India's Decision, Says FADA

Even though the prototype in the teaser video is wearing camouflage, some of the features of the new Ford Ranger can still be seen. For instance, the updated pickup truck will have a set of LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It will be fitted with stylish alloy wheels that suit its masculine character.

Sharing some details about the new Ford Ranger in a press release, Ford has mentioned, “embracing superior off-road credentials and Ford’s dynamic driving DNA, the toughest, most capable, and connected Ranger pick-up yet has been developed with the customer front of mind. At its core, the next-generation Ranger will be the ideal pick-up partner for work, family, and play. We are pleased to present the highly capable next-gen Ranger in its natural habitat.”

Also Read: All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Triple Guinness World Records Holder

We are expecting to see more updates regarding the new Ford Ranger being shared by the brand in the near future. The updated model will be officially revealed later this year. Ford has also confirmed that it will launch the new Ranger in the international markets in 2022. As for its availability here in India, chances are bleak. Ford India has stopped producing cars for the local market, however, it will continue to sell imported CBU models.