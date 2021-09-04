All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Triple Guinness World Records Holder

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has become a triple Guinness World Records holder after adding two charging titles to the ultra-efficiency record already won this summer.

Guinness World Records confirmed 43 minutes, 13 seconds as the shortest charge time on Britain’s longest journey, wiping over 30 minutes from the previous attempt. Fast charging the rear-wheel-drive extended range Ford Mustang Mach-E, which set the record, at 150kW adds around 73 miles (117 km) of driving range every 10 minutes on charge.

The team only stopped at MFG’s charging hub in Wigan, in North West England, for the single charge last month, meaning the fewest charge stop record will be permanently held by Ford Mustang Mach-E.

In July, the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s ultra-efficiency on the same route consumed the least energy by an electric vehicle by travelling 6.5 miles (10.4 km) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) – equating to well over 500 miles (804 km) of range, compared to an official 379-mile (610 km) capability from a single charge.

Tim Nicklin, Ford’s electrification manager, said, “As deliveries ramp up, customers can be assured of Mach-E’s viability for daily use – as evidenced by this triple record-breaking performance, even on the UK’s most extreme journey. Ford’s own Go Electric report on consumer perceptions reveals that the average range which the public thinks an electric car can travel is under 150 miles (241 km). If the Mach-E can achieve well over three times that distance in the hands of professionals, and under 45 minutes of top-up charging on the route, it can easily accommodate customers’ everyday requirements.”