Toyota Fortuner Much Quicker Than Ford Endeavour in 0-100 kmph Test

The Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner have been at loggerheads with each other for the longest time in the Indian market. It is one of the most iconic rivalries among mass-market cars in India and admittedly, both SUVs have a huge loyal fan base. So here we have yet another story on the Ford Endeavor vs Toyota Fortuner, this time testing them for their acceleration. This video has been uploaded by Gaadiwaadi on their Youtube channel, testing both the SUVs to see which is quicker to 100 kph and beyond.

But before we get into how they performed, let's first talk about the specifications of both SUVs. The Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that has been tuned to produce 170hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque. This engine solely comes mated to a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Although gearbox options are very limited in the Endeavour, it must be said that the 10-speed unit is one of the best in its class. It also comes with a full-time four-wheel-drive system.

As for the Toyota Fortuner, it gets two engine options under its hood. There's a 2.8L four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 201hp of power. It gets two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. When mated to the manual transmission, the engine produces 420Nm of peak torque. Interestingly, when mated to the automatic transmission, it produces 500Nm of peak torque. The Fortuner is also offered with a 2.7L four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 165hp and 245Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Speed Ford Endeavour 4x4 AT Toyota Fortuner 4x4 AT 0 - 60 kph 5.64 seconds 4.57 seconds 0 - 80 kph 8.76 seconds 6.98 seconds 0 - 100 kph 13.6 seconds 9.88 seconds 0 - 120 kph 20.64 seconds 13.09 seconds 0 - 140 kph NA 17.68 seconds

Here in this test, both SUVs are in their top-spec diesel-automatic guise. As you can see from the table above, the Toyota Fortuner is much faster than the Ford Endeavour at each level of the acceleration test. The Fortuner came into this fight with an advantage on paper and that has clearly reflected in its real-world performance as well. The Fortuner is faster than the Endeavour to 60kph, to 80kph, to 100kph and even to 120kph. In fact, the gap keeps on increasing as the speeds get higher. By the 100kph mark, the Fortuner is nearly 4 seconds faster than the Endeavour.

The Toyota Fortuner even managed a sub-10 second sprint to 100kph, which is really commendable for such a big, seven-seater SUV. By the 120kph mark, the Fortuner has increased its lead to nearly 7 seconds. So far, the performance has been pretty effortless for the Fortuner, going on to hit 140kph in 17.68 seconds. Meanwhile, the Ford Endeavour was so much slower, that it could not hit the 140kph mark as the driver ran out of road, although the same stretch of road was used for both SUVs. What's even more interesting to note is that the Fortuner is faster to 140kph than the Endeavour is to 120kph. So, if you were to pick either of these SUVs based on their performance, you now know which one to go for.

