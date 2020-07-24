Ford Bronco First Edition Model Production Doubles Due To High Demand

Being one of the pioneers of recreational off-roading in the US, the Ford Bronco was extremely popular amongst enthusiasts. It is one of the most recognizable products from Ford and was produced from 1966 to 1996, before production ended. While many previous-generation Ford Bronco’s are still running strong and many still yearning for the chance to own one, the Ford Motor Company decided to cash in on that demand. Last week, the company released pictures and videos showing what the new Ford Bronco looks like. The very next day the new Ford Bronco was being shared on practically every 4wd group on social media and doing the rounds on almost every automotive news portals around the globe. Looking at all the interest and demands for the First Edition version of the new Ford Bronco, Ford has decided to double the production of the Ford Bronco First Edition.

Previously. The Ford Motor Company had decided to produce a total of 3,500 units of the Ford Bronco First Edition. However, with the high level of demand it has received, the company will now be producing a total of 7,000 units of the Ford Bronco First Edition. Based on the high-end Wildtrak trim, the First Edition adds a longer list of features and special body graphics on the bonnet and side profile. Step inside and the changes you’ll find in the First Edition include leather-trimmed seats adn carpeted floors. Other than this, the standard high-end models get a 12-inch touchscreen with Ford Sync 4, voice-activated navigation, Keyless entry-and-go, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat and wireless smartphone charger. On the outside, the Ford Bronco First Edition models get some exclusive treatment as well. This includes the aforementioned body graphics, 35-inch Goodyear MT tyres with 16-inch beadlock wheels and a safari bar. This is above standard features like LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillamps and heated, power-adjustable ORVMs.

If we talk about the Ford Bronco’s performance, it gets a 2.3-litre four-pot EcoBoost making 270bhp and a 2.7-litre six-pot EcoBoost making 310bhp. Gearbox options include a 7-speed MT and a 10-speed automatic. The Ford Bronco First Edition models retails at a price of INR 45.5 lakh in the US.

