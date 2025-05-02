Five Audi Cars Recognized Among Best Used Cars for Teens

Audi has secured five spots on the updated list of recommended vehicles for teens, released jointly by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR). The list, curated to help families find safe and reliable vehicles without breaking the bank, highlights models based on crash-test ratings, safety tech, braking performance, and usability.

Topping the list is the Audi Q4 e-tron (2022 or newer), featured in the "Best Choices" category under $20,000. It earned top marks in all five IIHS crash tests and comes standard with advanced driver-assistance features, including effective automatic emergency braking (AEB).

In the more affordable "Good Choices" category (starting at $10,000 or less), Audi is represented by four models:

Audi A3 (2015 or newer) – Midsize car

(2015 or newer) – Midsize car Audi A6 (2016 or newer; post-Jan 2015 builds only) – Large car

(2016 or newer; post-Jan 2015 builds only) – Large car Audi Q3 (2015 or newer) – Small SUV

(2015 or newer) – Small SUV Audi Q5 (2015 or newer; post-Jan 2015 builds only) – Midsize SUV

These models offer a strong mix of safety, performance, and value—making them ideal for families looking for dependable used options for young drivers.

With IIHS “Good” crash-test ratings and solid CR evaluations in braking, handling, and control usability, Audi’s lineup continues to impress in both luxury and safety categories.