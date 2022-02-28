The first KTM Pro-Getaways of 2022 was conducted in Mumbai on 27 Feb with the aim of delivering an exciting, premium and pro-biking experience, which was met with an overwhelming response from the local KTM owners in Mumbai. The Pro-Getaway leg in Mumbai took the KTM owners to the picturesque Pawna Lake.

KTM owners in Mumbai rode to the serene lake led by ace motorcyclists and expert rider Mr. Rajiv Shah, who organized a DIY session and spoke about safe riding and basic maintenance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “We have launched KTM Pro-Experiences and multiple properties within this program for KTM owners to utilize their KTM to the fullest. These properties have been designed to provide a premium and differentiated experience to KTM riders on trails, tarmac & track. KTM Pro-Getaways, as a property of KTM Pro-Experiences, are rides specially curated for the 250cc+ owners of KTM Duke & RC motorcycles and bring together a day filled with a lot of riding, exchange of tips & techniques with fellow riders, experts and well-known moto-vloggers. The KTM Experts are experienced & specially trained to share some of the best tarmac riding skills to the participants.”

KTM Pro-Getaways are day-long rides, exclusively designed for KTM 250cc+ Duke & RC owners with an aim to provide a unique experience of tarmac riding & bonding with fellow bikers. These rides are curated and guided by KTM experts who ensure that the rides to these scenic locations are loaded with thrill & learning. The routes are curated to comprise 90% tarmac & 10% soft roads to elevate the riding experience. To make the rides more interesting, the owners get to ride with a top moto-vlogger and social media influencer who share their experience and perspectives on various topics related to biking and content creation on social media.

The KTM Pro-Getaways will be conducted regularly in top cities across the country over the next few months. This property, led by experts and moto-vloggers is truly a "Pro-Biking" experience for KTM owners.