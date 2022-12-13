First Ever BMW XM Launched in India at Rs 2.60 Crore

The first-ever BMW XM has been launched in India. The completely built-up unit (CBU) is available for bookings at BMW dealership network. Deliveries will commence from May 2023 onwards.

As BMW M GmbH’s 50th-anniversary celebrations continue, it brings high performance like never experienced before. The first-ever XM is the first standalone M model since the BMW M1. Like the legendary mid-engined sports car M1, the XM has been developed fully independently, with no conceptual baseline to be found in the BMW model range.

The exterior dimensions of the BMW XM underscore its impressive visual impact. The progressive design brings out the vehicle’s supreme presence and remarkable performance equally to the fore. Smooth surfaces and sharp edges bring clarity and confidence to the front. The illuminated BMW M kidney grille, sleek twin LED headlights and large air intakes catch the eye. The outer border of each kidney can be opted in gold colour, while the inner surround provides contour lighting in the form of a sharply drawn – and, for the first time, unbroken – light ring.

BMW XM is the first-ever high-performance model with electrified drive system. This produces immense, instantaneously available power resulting in a thrilling performance experience. The M Hybrid system consists of a new V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor integrated into the 8 - speed M Steptronic transmission. This newly developed plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined maximum output of 480 kW (653 hp) and maximum torque of 800 Nm. The combustion engine delivers up to 360 kW (489 hp) and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1600-5000 rpm while, the electric drive system generates a peak output of 145 kW (197 hp) and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 100 – 5500 rpm.

Priced at Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom), the car sprints from 0 -100 km / hr in just 4.3 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/hr, although this figure rises to 270 km/hr with the optional M Driver’s Package. The note of a V8 engine is unmistakable, but the XM also offers an emotionally rich sound experience in pure-electric mode with BMW IconicSounds Electric.