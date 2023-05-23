First All-Electric Cadillac Escalade Teased, Reveal This Year

Cadillac Escalade is a well-known name in the SUV world. It has been dominating the segment for the last 20 years. And now, there is going to be a fully electric version of the same.

Cadillac has released the first teaser image of its first all-electric Escalade. The upcoming environment-friendly SUV will be called the Escalade IQ which promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology and performance of the Escalade nameplate.

The IQ naming strategy celebrates Cadillac introducing a different type of EV to the market — one that works in tandem with people’s daily lives and environments. The IQ designation is Cadillac’s EV nomenclature and first debuted on the LYRIQ.

The ESCALADE IQ will join the LYRIQ and the upcoming CELESTIQ as Cadillac continues to build an all-electric portfolio. It will be revealed later this year.