Firefox Bikes Launches New Gravel Range of Premium Bicycles in India

Firefox Bikes has launched an all-new range of ‘Gravel’ bicycles. Designed for the adventure seekers who look for speed, efficiency, and comfort over a variety of trails, to explorers who love back roads and getting off the beaten track, the newly launched series comprises two models - Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0. The price of the Gravel range starts from INR 37,900 onwards. These bikes are available in exciting graphics and body colors and can be purchased through the dealer network as well as the brand’s website.

The Firefox Bikes Gravel range is designed for the widest range of uses. One can choose between comfortable straight handlebars or drop handlebars. Designed to be lightweight and fast, the bikes can cater to all-terrain riders. Both the models - Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0 offer more durability than a standard road bike and faster performance than a mountain bike, making them a perfect choice for an avid cyclist.

Commenting on the new range, Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes, said:

We are thrilled to bring these bikes to market. With the launch of Gravel bikes, we are aiming to further consolidate our leadership in the premium biking segment. From mountains to the tarmac, these bikes are for the days when you're in the mood to explore beyond the conventional. With our new range, we are sure to expand our family of customers.

Firefox Bikes operate in the premium range. The product is focused on performance, durability, and safety. Firefox Omni channel business model combines D2C (direct-to-consumer) innovations and a countrywide offline network. Every online purchase is mapped to a dealer offline through a customized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Currently, Firefox is present in India with a retail network of over 500+ stores.