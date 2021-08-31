FESTIVE OFFER - Honda Amaze & City Available at Lucrative Fin. Schemes

Considering the auspicious festive period ahead, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has partnered with IndusInd Bank and has come up with lucrative finance schemes for customers who are looking to purchase a brand-new Honda Amaze or Honda City.

The partnership will facilitate customers to avail custom-built financing solutions, on the purchase of Honda Amaze or Honda City; such as Low EMI, Flexi term, up to 100% ex-showroom funding and customised schemes for specific customer groups like farmers etc.

HCIL has tied up with multiple financiers including PSU Banks, Retail Financiers and NBFCs, with a keen focus on semi-urban and rural regions, to offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to enhance customer convenience during their car purchase. Special schemes have also been offered to make the festive season even more attractive and rewarding. These schemes will offer easy-to-buy options for customers in the prevailing COVID scenario, where more and more customers are opting for personal mobility to keep themselves safe and healthy.

Commenting on this partnership and roll out of special schemes, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to a diverse set of customers, both salaried and self-employed. We anticipate increased demand during the festive period, and with this partnership, we will be offering easy, hassle-free and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage the purchase and elevate car ownership experience.”

Earlier in Aug 2021, HCIL had also joined hands with Canara Bank to offer attractive and affordable finance schemes for customers. The partnership was to facilitate customers to avail easy financing options and hassle-free car loans from Canara Bank for the purchase of Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V.