Honda Amaze, City & Others Available at Attractive Finance Schemes

Honda Cars India has joined hands with Canara Bank and has come up with attractive and affordable finance schemes for customers. The partnership facilitates customers to avail easy financing options and hassle-free car loans from Canara Bank for the purchase of Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V.

Special schemes for the auspicious festivities have also been offered to make this buying season even more attractive and rewarding. Honda Cars India has been partnering with multiple banks to offer these schemes across the country with a special focus on semi-urban to rural regions.

Commenting on this partnership and rollout of special schemes, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “The partnership with Canara Bank is an extension of our efforts towards enabling easy and convenient financing solutions for our customers. We always endeavour to enhance customer experience right from the point of purchase through years of car ownership. We are confident that the tie-up with Canara Bank will help us meet the diverse finance requirements of our customers, especially during the upcoming festive season.”

Currently, Honda Cars India has 5 models in its catalogue for the domestic market. We have the 5th-gen Honda City which sits at the top of the brand’s Indian lineup with a starting price of INR 11.16 lakh. It is on sale beside the 4th-gen model that’s on sale from INR 9.29 lakh. Then there’s the Honda WR-V and Jazz whose prices start at INR 8.76 lakh and INR 7.65 lakh respectively.

Honda Cars India has recently launched the Honda Amaze facelift. To lure in customers and bring some freshness to the product, Honda has implemented certain changes to the updated model of the sedan. The pricing starts at INR 6.32 lakh for the base model and goes all the way up to INR 11.15 lakh for the top-end variant.

All prices are ex-showroom