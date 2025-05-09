Ferrari to Reveal First Electric Supercar Details on October 9

Ferrari has officially confirmed that it will unveil the first technical details of its much-anticipated debut electric vehicle on October 9, during its upcoming Capital Markets Day event.

CEO Benedetto Vigna stated that this announcement will mark the beginning of a three-step reveal, starting with a showcase of the EV’s “technological heart”—most likely the powertrain and core electric architecture.

Following this, Ferrari will reveal the interior design and features in early 2025, with the full vehicle debut slated for spring next year. Customer deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2026, setting the stage for a new era in Maranello.

This unveiling comes a year after Ferrari introduced its F80 halo hypercar, indicating a busy product cycle for the brand as it blends heritage with future-forward innovation. The upcoming EV is expected to reflect Ferrari’s signature performance DNA, now reimagined for the electric age.

