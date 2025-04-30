Ferrari 296 Speciale Breaks Cover with 868bhp and Hardcore Aero

Ferrari has unveiled the 296 Speciale — a more extreme, lighter, and louder version of its hybrid V6 supercar. With 868bhp and major aerodynamic upgrades, this is Ferrari’s most emotionally charged road car yet.

Available in both coupé and Spider forms, the Speciale adds 49bhp over the standard 296 GTB, sheds 60kg, and increases downforce by 20%. Its twin-turbo V6 now makes 690bhp thanks to F1-inspired tweaks like aluminium pistons, titanium conrods, and lighter internals. The hybrid system contributes another 178bhp, bringing the total to 868bhp.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Man’s New Ferrari 458 Burns Down on First Drive

A redesigned crankcase, lightweight turbos, and a reworked ‘hot tube’ sound pipe give the engine more presence and volume in the cabin. A revamped rear end, inspired by Ferrari’s GT3 race cars, incorporates active aero elements, including twin winglets and a rising spoiler with three positions, contributing to 435kg of downforce at 155mph.

The Speciale also gets a stiffer suspension setup, dropping the ride height by 5mm and reducing body roll by 13%. The cabin is stripped down with lighter seats, more carbonfibre, and a new steering wheel with traditional buttons replacing touchpads.

With limited numbers expected, the 296 Speciale joins the elite club of Ferrari’s most focused road machines — and it might just be the brand’s finest expression of hybrid performance yet.