Tokyo Man’s New Ferrari 458 Burns Down on First Drive

For Tokyo-based music producer Honkon, owning a Ferrari 458 Spider was a dream ten years in the making. After saving nearly 43 million yen (approx. $306,000), the 33-year-old finally took delivery of his prized supercar—only to see it destroyed in a fire less than an hour later.

The incident occurred on April 16 along Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway. During his first drive, Honkon noticed smoke and initially assumed it came from another vehicle. As the smoke thickened and the adjacent car pulled away, the reality sank in—it was his Ferrari. He pulled over and called emergency services, but within minutes, the Italian exotic was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. Authorities have ruled out a collision, and early speculation suggests the fire may have originated in the engine bay. Investigations are ongoing.

The Ferrari 458 Spider, produced between 2011 and 2015, has had fire-related recalls in the past. Over 1,200 units were recalled in 2010 due to flammable adhesive in the wheel arches, but Honkon’s car was believed to be manufactured after that issue was resolved.

The incident has sparked concern among 458 owners and Ferrari enthusiasts online, with many anxiously awaiting official clarification. Ferrari has yet to release a statement.

As for Honkon, he’s relying on insurance to recover from the loss—and hopes to return to Ferrari ownership, this time with better luck on his side.

