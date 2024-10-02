F1 Star Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin Valkyrie Breaks Down in Monaco

Fernando Alonso, the 2-time Formula 1 World Champion, recently took delivery of his highly anticipated Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar in Monaco. However, what was supposed to be a thrilling first drive turned into a memory that the very talented F1 driver will not forget.

Reports and videos circulating on social media suggest that Alonso's Valkyrie broke down just one hour after delivery in early Sept 2024. The footage shows the hypercar being loaded onto a flatbed, with Aston Martin technicians working tirelessly to diagnose the issue. A tow truck was also on standby, ready to transport the car, which was eventually hauled away for further inspection.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is undoubtedly a marvel of engineering, known for its cutting-edge performance and extreme precision. However, it's also a highly delicate machine. It requires servicing every 3,100 miles and a complete transmission rebuild after 31,000 miles. Despite its technological prowess, it’s still unclear what caused Alonso’s hypercar to fail so soon after arriving in his hands.

Also read: Priceless Jaguar XK120 Crushed in a Head-on Collision

Whether it was a minor glitch or a more serious problem, this incident is a reminder that even the most advanced cars are not immune to mechanical hiccups.

Source: doriannmc on Instagram via The Supercar Blog