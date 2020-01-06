Exclusive: Old VW Passat discontinued in India, facelifted model incoming? [Update]

Update: Volkswagen has removed the old Passat from its Indian website and officially discontinued it. The company is testing the facelifted model and will launch it later this year.

21 October 2019 -

There’s a reason why Volkswagen isn’t running any nationwide Volksfest offers on the old Passat in India. Sources tell us that it has discontinued the D-segment sedan in our market. So, only dealerships left with stock can sell the car now.

Those considering to buy the BS-IV VW Passat in India should probably rush to a local dealership now, as there might be only a handful left. India may get the facelifted VW Passat with a BS-VI engine directly now, in 2020.

On the outside, the VW Passat features LED headlamps with DRL, cornering lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and electric slide/tilt sunroof. Oryx White, Pyrit Silver, Deep Black, Black Oak Brown, Atlantic Blue, Mangan Grey (5V) are the exterior colour choices.

Interior highlights of the VW Passat include Nappa leather upholstery, analogue clock in dashboard, three-zone automatic climate control system, Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8 speakers and electrically adjustable climate front seats with massage and memory functions and power-adjustable lumbar support for the driver seat.

In addition to some of the comfort and convenience features mentioned above, the VW Passat offers around view monitor, hands-free parking and Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) as well. Strangely, GPS navigation is not a part of the package. Under the hood, a 2.0L TDI diesel engine producing 177 PS at 3,600-4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm comes as standard. Linked to a 6-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, it delivers a fuel economy (ARAI) of 17.42 km/l.

The old VW Passat's prices start at INR 25.99 lakh*. Below is its complete pricing*:

Passat Comfortline Connect Edition - INR 25,99,000

Passat Highline Connect Edition - INR 28,99,000

Passat Comfortline - INR 30,21,500

Passat Highline - INR 33,21,500

*Ex-showroom