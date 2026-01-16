BYD Sealion 5 DM-i Priced from £29,995 as UK Orders Open

BYD has officially announced UK pricing for its new Sealion 5 DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV, with prices starting at £29,995 on the road for the Comfort trim and rising to £32,995 for the higher-spec Design variant. The Sealion 5 DM-i becomes BYD’s ninth model in the UK, with order books now open and showroom arrivals scheduled from 7 February.

Positioned as an accessible electrified SUV, the Sealion 5 DM-i uses BYD’s proven dual-mode hybrid system, pairing a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 212 PS. The focus here is efficiency without range anxiety, making it a compelling alternative to full EVs.

The entry-level Comfort trim is equipped with a 12.96 kWh battery, delivering more than 38 miles of electric-only range, ideal for daily urban commutes. Step up to the Design trim and the larger 18.3 kWh battery extends EV range to 53 miles, allowing many drivers to complete regular journeys without using the petrol engine at all. With both power sources working together, the Sealion 5 DM-i offers a combined driving range of up to 631 miles.

BYD’s aggressive push into the UK market appears to be paying off. The Chinese automaker closed 2025 as the UK’s top-selling new emission vehicle brand, spanning both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. With competitive pricing, strong electric range and SUV practicality, the Sealion 5 DM-i is set to strengthen BYD’s growing presence on British roads.