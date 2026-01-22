Volvo EX60 Electric SUV Unveiled with 810 km Range and Gemini AI

Volvo has taken the wraps off the EX60, a new all-electric mid-size SUV that marks the debut of the brand’s next-generation SPA3 EV architecture. Positioned as a key model in Volvo’s electric future, the EX60 promises an impressive claimed range of up to 810 km in its top specification.

The EX60 will be offered in three powertrain options. The flagship P12 all-wheel-drive variant delivers the headline 810 km range, while the P10 AWD version offers up to 660 km. For buyers prioritising efficiency, the rear-wheel-drive P6 variant is rated at up to 620 km. Fast-charging capability is another highlight, with Volvo stating the EX60 can add up to 340 km of range in just ten minutes when plugged into a 400 kW DC fast charger.

The EX60 uses advanced cell-to-body battery technology, mega casting and newly developed in-house electric motors. These innovations help improve structural efficiency and contribute to a low drag coefficient of 0.26. Volvo is also offering a 10-year battery warranty, underlining confidence in its new EV platform. In Sweden, early customers will receive three years of free home charging.

On the tech front, the EX60 becomes the first Volvo to feature Google’s Gemini AI assistant, alongside Apple Music with Dolby Atmos for an immersive in-car audio experience. Order books are now open across Europe, with deliveries of the P6 and P10 variants scheduled for summer, followed by the flagship P12 later in the year.