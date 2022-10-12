Europe's Leading Electric Bus to Run in Maharashtra

Causis E-Mobility, a net zero emission mass transit company and a part of the CAUSIS Group Ltd, London, has bagged the mandate from KDMC.

EuraBus, a berlin-based e-bus, a product of Causis E- Mobility will be seen plying on the Kalyan- Dombivli municipal regions and nearby regions. CAUSIS E-Mobility has received a Letter of Award for procurement and maintaining per km basis, 107 fully built 9 Mtr, midi, pure electric AC/Non-Ac buses with drivers and allied electrical and civil infrastructure on a Wet Lease Model Basis for the period of twelve years.

EuraBus, a 9-meter bus offered to KDMC has the lowest life cycle costs compared to the others. Its lightweight modular European design concept combined with low maintenance and serving costs with high range and long battery life gives a unique advantage to the ecosystem. The powerful battery eliminates the need for complex charging infrastructure. Operators thus benefit from favourable electricity tariffs during night-time charging.

Dr. Dipak D. Sawant, General Manager (Transport), KDMT said, “We are extremely glad and are looking forward to this partnership with Causis E-Mobility. This partnership is in favour of the masses and the environment as this is an economical alternative to the passengers and net zero emission through electric buses will help contribute highly towards the environment. We are delighted that we are the first ones to partner with Causis E-Mobility and see the Eurabus buses ply on Kalyan-Dombivli routes. We are sure this is going to contribute to the ecosystem for the best and towards an environment-friendly future”.