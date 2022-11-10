Eurogrip Showcases Premium Two-Wheeler Tyres at EICMA 2022

Eurogrip showcased two premium two-wheeler tyres at EICMA 2022. These include the Roadhound, a sport touring tyre, and Climber XC, an off-road speciality tyre.

The Roadhound is a sport touring tyre with dual compound technology on radial rear sizes. It features excellent grip on both dry and wet surfaces and improves handling and comfort on both naked, sport and touring motorcycles.

Tyre profile, tread pattern and structure have been engineered to provide high mileage and performance consistency. It will be available from early 2023 with a size range covering both radial and x-ply applications.

Climber XC is a tyre for motocross, enduro and cross-country applications, designated for both leisure, training and competition. It has been developed and fine-tuned with expert inputs from motocross and enduro racing teams to provide excellent traction and lateral support on multiple surfaces. Extended tyre service life is ensured by a knobby layout and geometry boosting wear and tear resistance, coupled with a symmetrical shape allowing for wheel reversibility.