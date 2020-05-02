Royal Enfield has launched the Euro 5 Himalayan in Europe. Apart from a more eco-friendly engine, the updated dual-sport motorcycle boasts some new colours and features.

The Euro 5 Royal Enfield Himalayan specs are yet to be listed on the company’s websites, although they are likely to be identical to the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan specs.

The biggest change in the new Himalayan is the engine. Even though it has the same displacement (411 cc), it complies with the more stringent Euro 5 emission norms. The single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC mill comes with fuel-injection and churns out 24.3 BHP of power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm. The gearbox it is linked to is a 5-speed unit.

With the updated engine, Royal Enfield took care of the Euro 5 emission standards. To give the Himalayan a refreshed look, the Chennai-based company introduced 3 new colours - Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey. The previous Granite Black, Snow White and Sleet Grey colours are also available. Apart from that, the bike also features a hazard light function, white background lighting in the instrument cluster and improved side stand now.

The Himalayan already had ABS, however, to give riders more freedom in off-road conditions, Royal Enfield added an option to switch it off for the rear wheel along with the Euro 5 upgrade. This should be welcomed with open arms by many enthusiasts. The rest of the bike remains unchanged. It has a pair of 41 mm telescopic forks at the front with 200 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 180 mm of travel. The 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel are wrapped with dual-purpose tyres.

In Germany, the prices of the Euro 5 Royal Enfield Himalayan start at EUR 4,619 (INR 3.86 lakh). In comparison, the BS6 Himalayan in India has a starting price of INR 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).