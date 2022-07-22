ETO Motors to Deploy Electric Autos with Women Drivers in Delhi

ETO Motors has planned to deploy electric autos with women drivers as a last-mile connectivity option for commuters in Delhi. These EVs will be seen at the metro stations in the country's capital from August 2022.

ETO Motors has entered into an agreement with GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and MOWO, an NGO promoting safe mobility for women, MOWO to onboard and train women drivers for last mile e-mobility services throughout Delhi Metros.

This initiative of ETO Motors aims to create sustainable income and enhancement opportunities for 300 women earners in the focus geography. The women will be provided with skill enhancement training, continued guidance and help to run e-autos, thereby improving their employability or helping them become micro-entrepreneurs.

After deploying e-ricksaws at various Metro stations in the national capital region, another feather in the company’s already illustrious cap has been the awarding of 300 permits by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for running electric autos driven by women drivers to provide last-mile connectivity to its commuters.

The e-autos driven by women would be blue and lilac in color to increase visibility from the commuter’s point of view. The first phase of over 50 E-auto fleet operations would begin in August 2022. This is another program by the company to fast-track the process of transitioning over a hundred thousand drivers to electric vehicles through the captive ‘Green Future’ program.