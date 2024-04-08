Electric Mercedes G-Class Going Sideways on a Frozen Lake

Mercedes-Benz has long been synonymous with luxury and performance, but with the forthcoming EQG—dubbed the electric G-Class—the brand is embracing a new era of sustainable power while maintaining its legendary off-road prowess. In a recent thrilling demonstration captured on video, CEO Ola Källenius took the electric behemoth for a spin in his home country of Sweden, showcasing its capabilities on a frozen lake.

The EQG is not just a mere adaptation of the iconic G-Class; it's a testament to Mercedes-Benz's commitment to innovation. With individual motors powering each wheel, this electric marvel offers unparalleled agility and control, capable of executing stationary tank turns and effortlessly drifting across icy landscapes. The video captures Källenius pushing the EQG to its limits, navigating slaloms and skidpads with precision and poise, despite the treacherous conditions.

What truly sets the EQG apart is its ability to harness the power of electric propulsion to maintain control in slippery situations. Källenius demonstrates how the individual motors work in harmony to detect and counteract slip, keeping the vehicle stable even during extreme maneuvers. Whether it's accelerating on ice or executing controlled slides, the EQG handles it all with confidence, showcasing its versatility and adaptability in challenging environments.

But the adventure doesn't end on the frozen lake. As the video transitions to a trail ride, we're treated to a glimpse of the EQG's impressive off-road capabilities. With enhanced approach and departure angles, as well as increased ground clearance compared to its ICE counterpart, the electric G-Class proves that it's more than just a city cruiser—it's a true off-road champion.

Source