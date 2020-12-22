EICMA 2021 dates officially announced; to be held in late November

The EICMA 2021 dates have been officially announced. The 78th edition of the international motor show will be held in late November 2021.

Earlier this year, the organisers of the global event had to take a difficult but, perhaps, the best decision possible in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They decided to cancel the EICMA 2020 that was scheduled to take place from 3 to 8 November 2020 in the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho. The 78th edition of the global motor show was postponed to 2021. And now, the EICMA 2021 dates have been revealed.

EICMA SpA has come to an agreement with Fiera Milano for the new dates. The 2021 event will be held from 23 to 28 November. It has been postponed for two weeks due to requirements linked to harmonising the calendar of the trade fairs programmed in the exhibition grounds. The first two days (23 and 24) will be reserved for the press and professionals only.

The decision of postponing the event has been welcomed by Paolo Magri, CEO of EICMA S.p.A. and Chairman of Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Bicycles, Motorcycles and Accessories). He defined the decision as “an act of responsibility in the interest of the trade fair system as a real and up-to-date instrument of an opportunity of growth for the market and to relaunch companies.”

Speaking about the announcement of the EICMA 2021 dates, Magri said:

Although important glimmers of confidence can be seen, the consequences of the pandemic have compressed the full calendar of Fiera Milano, concentrating many events of international scope. Starting off again from this difficult situation is inevitable via the response of the system: this is why, as organisers and as a sector, we have decided to do everything we can to meet the requirements and requests of Fiera Milano, putting the overall interest as a common factor. Our willingness, very gladly accepted by Fiera Milano represents a highly significant operation, which also aims at increasing the attractiveness of Milan, Lombardy and Italy as a whole.

