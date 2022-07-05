Ducati Streetfighter Family in India Gets a New Member - V4 SP

The Ducati Streetfighter family in India has been expanded with the addition of its latest member - the mighty and the most adrenaline-pumping naked V4 SP that has been priced at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is being offered in a numbered version. The SP stands for Sport Production and the motorcycle with a dedicated livery, premium equipment derived from the Superleggera V4, as well as with a restrained kerb weight: 196.5 kg in running order (2.5 kg less compared to the Streetfighter V4 S).

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with Marchesini forged magnesium wheels, 0.9 kg lighter than the forged aluminium ones fitted as standard on the Streetfighter V4 S and capable of reducing the inertia by 26% at the front and 46% at the rear, making the bike significantly more agile and lighter when changing direction. The exclusive Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers guarantee uncommon braking power, as well as stunning performance even during extended use on track.

It also features the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 with the event-based system that can vary the damping according to the rider's riding style, and together with biplane wings they increase confidence and ensure the best performance in sporty use.

The beating heart of the Streetfighter V4 SP is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale with 208 hp capable of delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. On this motorcycle, the engine is fitted with the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which guarantees a better anti-hopping function even in the most aggressive downshifts and greater fluidity during all “off-throttle” stages, a crucial aspect to be truly effective on the track when pushing to the limit.