Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launched in India - 153 HP and 178 kg

Expanding its range of products in India, Ducati has introduced a new naked motorcycle for its customers. It is none other than the Ducati Streetfighter V2 that has been launched in India for Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 looks very similar to the much more powerful and brutal, the Streetfighter V4. While the aesthetics and visuals have been borrowed from the Streetfighter V4, the engine and other mechanicals are identical to what we can find on the Ducati Panigale V2.

The 955cc twin cylinder engine of the Ducati Streetfighter V2 produces 153 HP at 10,750 rpm and 101 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed unit with Ducati Quick Shift Up / Down EVO 2 system combined with wet clutch, equipped with an anti-hopping and progressive servo system that allows limited slippage when braking torque is applied.

The suspension setup includes 43 mm diameter Showa BPF front forks, fully-adjustable in compression and rebound damping and spring preload, and a fully-adjustable Sachs rear shock absorber. The motorcycle also features a Sachs steering damper.

Priced at Rs 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Streetfighter V2 is available in Ducati Red with black rims and bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately.