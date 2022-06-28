Ducati Scrambler Lineup in India Gets a New & Stylish Model

The Ducati Scrambler lineup in India has been extended with the introduction of a new and stylish model. It is called the Scrambler Urban Motard and it has been launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Specs

It has a dry weight of 180 kg and is powered by an 803 cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution, which delivers 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 6.7 kgm of torque at 5,750 rpm, thus offering a brilliant performance that is never intimidating for the rider, guaranteeing agility in city traffic and fun in corners.

The chassis includes a trellis frame in black tubular steel, Kayaba suspension both at the front and at the rear and 17" spoked wheels on which Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires are mounted in sizes of 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear. Bosch Cornering ABS features as standard equipment on the bike.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Features

The Urban Motard is equipped as standard with a headlight with LED DRL, a hallmark of all Ducati Scrambler models, which is combined with the rear light with full LED diffusion technology. Few characteristic elements that explicitly recall the world of Motard are grafted on this new paint scheme (Star White Silk and Red GP '19, black frame and dedicated black seat with red tag), which feature a high front mudguard, a dedicated flat seat in black with the Ducati logo and the side number plates which stand out.

The Scrambler Urban Motard is also designed for the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), which enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth, while the USB socket positioned under the seat is standard.