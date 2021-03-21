Limited Edition Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Revealed

Ducati has revealed the new Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse. The limited-edition motorcycle is the result of the collaboration between the world-renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati, and an American clothing brand called the Fasthouse.

As the name suggests, the new Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is based on the Scrambler Desert Sled model. What makes it unique is the special livery which replicates the graphics used by the bikes that took part in the Mint 400, the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America.

The primary colours of the new Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse include black and grey that combine to form a geometric design on the fuel tank. The tank also carries the logos of Fasthouse and Ducati Scrambler. The front and rear mudguards have been painted black. The frame of the limited-edition motorcycle is finished in Ducati Red and embellished with an aluminium plate bearing the number of the bike within the limited series, thus, making each one of the 800 units unique.

Powering the new Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is the same 803cc, L-twin engine which is used in the regular Scrambler Desert Sled models. This motor is capable of churning out 73bhp of max power at 8,250rpm and 66.2Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Since the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is more off-road oriented, it comes equipped with features such as a headlight grille, high mudguards, and skid plate. It uses 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The front adjustable KYB suspension offers 200mm of travel. Apart from that, the motorcycle also has off-road inspired footpegs with removable rubber pads. The seat has a non-slip coating and a height of 860mm.