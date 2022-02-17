Ducati Presents the Limited & Numbered XDiavel Nera Edition

The partnership between two brand ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world like Ducati and Poltrona Frau has led to the creation of a fascinating project: the Ducati XDiavel Nera. The bike was presented to the public in the seventh episode of the Ducati World Première web series. Poltrona Frau is a leading company in high-end furniture and an ambassador of Italian excellence all over the world.

The Ducati XDiavel Nera project comes to life from the values ​​shared by the two companies: the passion for design, craftsmanship tradition, the use of cutting-edge technologies and an aptitude for innovation. The result is a motorcycle that is unique in its character and aesthetics, which communicate Italian design, and it will be produced in a numbered edition limited to 500 units.

The Ducati XDiavel Nera is characterized by the “Black on Black” livery in which gloss and matt black portions alternate. This livery makes the motorcycle even sportier and is also reflected in a dedicated jet helmet, which owners of XDiavel Nera can order together with the bike. The bike is also enriched by some style details that enhance its aesthetics, such as the brake calipers and engine head covers in Ducati Red colour and the lightened and fully machined forged rims, painted in gloss black.

The most recognizable part of the Ducati XDiavel Nera is the special seat made of Pelle Frau: a soft natural leather saddled by hand, the result of years of research by Poltrona Frau. It is available in five different colours (Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva) and is customized with a series of "X" engraved through a sophisticated laser process, which recall the name of the bike.

In this project, the possibility of customization is expressed through the choice of preferred colour for the seat, to which are added a wider comfort saddle and a backrest, also in Pelle Frau leather, suitable for travelling in two without sacrificing style. The 500 Ducatisti enthusiasts who order XDiavel Nera will also receive an exclusive keyring and document holder made of Pelle Frau leather in the matching colour to the one chosen for the saddle.

The Ducati XDiavel Nera can already be ordered with the seat in the preferred colour and will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from March 2022. It fits into the Ducati XDiavel range alongside the essential XDiavel Dark and the sporty XDiavel S.