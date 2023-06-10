Ducati Panigale V2 Now in Appealing New Black Livery

Ducati Panigale V2 has received a small update for MY2024. However, this small update could give big results. How?

Well, Ducatis are mostly liked in red, which is true. And there are only a handful of other colours that bring out the flawless design of these Italian motorcycles. And the newest black-on-black livery of the Panigale V2 is one of those colours.

The new livery enhances the bold character of the Panigale V2. The predominance of dark matt grey is intercut with the presence of glossy black elements, for a refined final combination. The livery is completed by the Panigale V2 logo and the red details on the tank, fairings and wheels. Another new feature introduced by the Black on Black Livery is the saddle, with renewed graphics and materials.

A sporty style that integrates fully with the power expressed by the Panigale V2 engine, the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder. Euro 5 approved, the Superquadro is as enjoyable to ride on the road as it is powerful and responsive on the track, with its 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a torque value of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.