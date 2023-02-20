Ducati Opens its 10th Dealership in India

Ducati continues to strengthen its presence in India. To reach an even wider audience, the Italian motorcycle company has opened its 10th dealership in the country.

Ducati inaugurated a brand new state-of-the-art dealership in Ahmedabad, its 10th official showroom in the country. The new showroom promises to facilitate an ultra-premium ownership experience for Ducatisti and will accommodate the entire Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range of motorcycles, apparel, and accessories along with sales, service, and spares under one roof.

The new dealership with a team of qualified and trained sales and service personnel is all set to ensure a premium buying and after-sales experience to existing Ducati owners and prospective clients.

Ducati Ahmedabad is located at President Plaza in Thaltej, Ahmedabad and has been opened in partnership with West Star Automotive.

The new dealership is equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service & Spares and will cater to the entire range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles comprising of all the models across ten different families comprising of newly launched DesertX, power Cruisers Diavel and XDiavel, iconic Monster, the super naked Streetfighter, the highly versatile Multistrada range, sportiest superbikes from the Panigale family, the everyday sports bike range of SuperSport, the super moto Hypermotard and finally, the iconic Scrambler range.