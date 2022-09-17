Ducati Monster SP Edition Unveiled at Ducati World Premiere

Ducati has expanded its Monster range of motorcycles by announcing a new SP Edition of the naked bike at the Ducati World Premiere. It features even better, high-quality and performance parts than the standard models of the Ducati Monster.

The Ducati Monster SP Edition is equipped with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension with the fork 0.6 kg lighter than the one used on the Monster and Monster plus models. The brakes have been upgraded to Brembo Stylema calipers and aluminium flanges for the 320 mm front brake discs (0.5 kg lighter than the Monster equipment) makes the Monster SP more performing when braking.

The general lightening of the bike also comes with the adoption of a lithium-ion battery, which brings the overall weight saving to about 2 kg. The sporting potential of the Monster SP is further enhanced by the steering damper.

In addition, the electronics see a general recalibration of all the Riding Modes, and therefore of all the electronic controls, to make the most of the changes made to the chassis, and the arrival of the new Riding Mode Wet, designed to offer greater safety on the bikes on wet surfaces.

The Ducati Monster SP will arrive in dealerships starting from January 2023. It will have a livery that incorporates the 2022 colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team's Desmosedici GP.