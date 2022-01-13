Ducati Ends 2021 with Record Sales Globally

Ducati concluded 2021 with a record figure of 59,447 motorcycles delivered to customers all over the world and achieving an increase in sales of + 24% over 2020 (48,042) and + 12% over 2019 (53,183).

In 2021 Ducati’s growth came in all the main countries, starting with the United States, which regained the place of leading market for Ducati with 9,007 units which correspond to an increase of 32% in 2020, followed by Italy with 8,707 bikes (+ 23% on 2020) and by Germany with 6,107 units (+ 11% on 2020). The Chinese market also grew with 4,901 motorcycles (+ 21%), as well as the French one with 4,352 (+ 12%) and the UK one with 2,941 units (+ 30%).

The enormous success obtained during the year is confirmed for the Multistrada V4, which was by far the biggest-selling and most-loved bike for Ducatisti in 2021 with 9,957 motorcycles delivered to customers. The Ducati Scrambler 800 family followed with 9,059 units and the Monster with 8,734 motorcycles sold.

These results were achieved despite the unpredictable situation generated by the supply crisis that has been ongoing for some time. It is still a very volatile situation and is destined to continue further.

For 2022, Ducati presented nine new models to the public during the Ducati World Première web series, helping to create an even more complete range ready to satisfy the desires of every type of motorcyclist. Expectations are particularly high for the DesertX, the Ducati bike designed to tackle the most demanding off-roads with 21" front and 18" rear wheels, long suspension travel and ample ground clearance. A motorcycle that takes Ducati into a whole new world, a symbol of how the brand can widen its horizons without losing its roots and its sporting identity, as proven by the Panigale V4 which, in its latest evolutionary step, becomes the closest vehicle to a MotoGP bike that a motorcyclist can ride.