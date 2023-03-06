DTC Buses Live Tracking: How to do it

Transit application Tummoc announces the launch of live-tracking of DTC buses on its platform. Commuters can now track buses in real-time for better planning of their journey within the city. The application is available for both Android and iOS.

Tummoc was launched in New Delhi in May 2022. So far, commuters have been able to access accurate information for DTC buses and the Delhi Metro. Additionally, users can also book rides for their first and last mile because of Tummoc’s collaboration with Rapido. The management is working on launching many more features to make public transit easier within Delhi. One such feature is digital ticketing for transit in the city.

Hiranmay Mallick, Co-Founder and CEO at Tummoc, has said “After seeing a lot of positive response from daily commuters in Bengaluru, we’re looking forward to making strides in Delhi’s smart commute revolution as well. Live tracking of buses is only the first step, users can expect new features and updates to follow soon after.”

Tummoc is India’s first patented multi-modal application and is available across 18 cities so far. In addition to featuring a multimodal route planner, the app offers accurate public transit information and easy first and last-mile connectivity. In Bengaluru, Tummoc has collaborated with BMTC to offer digital bus passes and has announced that digital tickets will also be available soon. In fact, Bengaluru is the next city in line that will get access to the bus live-tracking feature.