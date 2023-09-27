Dominar Dakshin Tour 2023 - All Details With Dates & Pricing

Bajaj Auto proudly presents the 8th edition of Dominar Rides: 'The Dakshin Tour'. From October 7th to October 15th, 2023, this incredible journey promises riders an unforgettable encounter with the mesmerizing beauty of Southern India.

Tour Highlights:

Dates: 7th October – 15th October 2023

Price: INR 22,500/-

Duration: 9 Days – 8 Nights

Total Distance: 1,753 km

Tour Coordinator: Sarath Shenoy, an experienced rider who has explored the length of Kerala’s most breathtaking landscapes.

Unveil the Magic of Southern India:

Day 1 - "The Green Symphony'': Commence your adventure in Bangalore, where lush green forests and timeless monuments of Halebeedu await.

Day 2 - "Coastal Chronicles'': Depart from Chikkamagaluru to Kannur, passing through the scenic 17th-century Bekal Fort.

Day 3 - "Sandy Serenity'': Reach the captivating sandy beach at Vadanappally.

Day 4 - "Backwaters & Beyond": Explore the rustic backwaters of Alappuzha.

Day 5 - "Hills & Cascades": Proceed from Alappuzha to Munnar via Vagamon, featuring an exquisite visit to Athirappilly Waterfalls.

Day 6 - "Hilltop Horizons": Chart a course from Munnar to Valaparai, taking in the breathtaking beauty of the region.

Day 7 - "Towards the End": Travel to Salem via Coimbatore, reaching the grand finale of the Dakshin Tour.

Guided by Sarath Shenoy, an experienced rider with an intimate knowledge of Kerala's landscapes, this tour promises to immerse you in rejuvenating experiences, captivating landscapes, and unique cultural encounters.

The Dominar, celebrated for its exceptional performance and versatility, comes factory-fitted with touring accessories, making it touring-ready right out of the box. Launched in 2017, it has captured the imagination of touring enthusiasts with its remarkable capabilities.