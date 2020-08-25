Custom Royal Enfield by Rideofy pays tribute to Corona Warriors

Rideofy is one of India's premier custom motorcycle companies. It has always striven to contribute to society in one way or the other. To pay a tribute to the Corona Warriors, it has modified a Royal Enfield motorcycle that is a symbolic depiction of its admiration for the unsung heroes. This custom Royal Enfield has been named as the Corona Warrior Bike.

The Corona Warrior Bike is a fully loaded, high-end custom Royal Enfield motorcycle with top-notch design, features, and high-quality finishing. It has been developed by Rideofy in-house using state-of-the-art technologies including a computer-aided 3D design process, seamless welding, and clever engineering.

Rideofy has used several custom parts and components to build the Corona Warrior Bike. The modified Royal Enfield features a 300mm wide rear tyre. To install such a wide tyre on the motorcycle, Rideofy created a custom rim, swingarm and other fittings. The front forks are extended units that have special suspension covers. The fuel tank is also custom-built and has an inbuilt chrome meter panel.

Some of the other key components of the Corona Warrior Bike include:

Custom made side panels with an integrated and extended air filter

Dual exhaust system

Extended cruising footrests and pedals assembly

Custom-built Harley-like alloy wheels

Other modified accessories such as custom number plates, tail-lamp, headlight, handlebar, seat, indicators

Unique textured dual-tone paint job

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 500 transformed into a 180 kmph lustrous cafe racer

While the aforementioned parts and components do make the Corona Warrior Bike stand out, the real essence of this motorcycle lies in the small details relevant to the theme. For example, there are dedicated holders for sanitiser bottles. Also, there are several messages and slogans depicted on parts of the motorcycle in the form of text and artworks. Rideofy has also mounted the Corona Warrior flag along with our national flag on the Corona Warrior Bike.

What do you have to say about this custom Royal Enfield motorcycle? Let us know by dropping a comment below.