Remember Country’s First Maruti 800? Here’s What it Now Looks Like

Maruti 800 is known as the people’s car in the Indian market. It isn’t on sale anymore but had a long stint of over 25 years before Maruti pulled the plug on its production in 2014. The Maruti 800 SS80 went on sale in the year 1983. In fact, the very first model was delivered to its owner Harpal Singh by then prime minister of the country – Indira Gandhi. Singh used the car for over two decades but neglected it later due to his ailing health. Now in 2021, his prized possession has been restored to bring back its iconic status. Here’s a video from TurboXtreme’s YouTube channel, which shows what it looks like now while they take it out on a spin.

The restoration job is performed by AGM Technologies, who are based out of Delhi. While the SS80’s design looks old now, the tuner has added enough modernity to the car. Starting from the front, it now dons a classic red paint scheme. Other changes include new custom headlamps that feature projector units from Hella and aftermarket-sourced LED DRLs and turn indicators. Interestingly, all of these fancy lighting elements are enclosed in the original rectangular headlamp assemblies. The radiator grille is a custom-made unit as well. For the enhanced sportier appeal, a splitter is fixed beneath the front bumper.

On the sides, the stock steelies are replaced with 12-inch black-finished alloy wheels, which are shod with 165-section tubeless tyres. On the inside, the original dashboard remains intact. However, it is now wrapped in faux carbon fibre vinyl. Other add-ons include a tachometer, new seat upholstery, and a new steering wheel. As for the mechanical upgrades, it now gets power steering and brakes, along with an air-conditioning unit. The carburettor is now gone and enters the fuel-injection system on the 796cc 3-cylinder F8D petrol motor. The engine is mated to a 4-speed MT here.

In the video, the host explains that it feels like a vintage car. Considering that it is around 30 years old now, it surely deserves respect which is generally reserved for vintage cars. Talking of the overall cost of this restoration job, it is INR 6 lakh. The restoration job also includes the complete overhaul of mechanical parts like the engine, gearbox, and suspensions.

