Cleveland Cyclewerks teases its upcoming electric motorcycle

Cleveland Cyclewerks, the US-based motorcycle manufacturer which silently exited India in October 2019, is making waves in its home market. The company will be showcasing its first electric motorcycle in Cleveland, Ohio on 20 March 2020.

Codenamed Project Falcon, the electric motorcycle will also be Cleveland Cyclewerks’ first-ever completely American-built machine. The company claims that the new electric motorcycle has been built with a decade of consumer insights and customer feedback. Cleveland Cyclewerks will also be commencing pre-orders for the upcoming motorcycle soon.

The manufacturer first showcased its motorcycles at Auto Expo 2018 and used to import CKD kits of the Ace and Misfit from China or Taiwan. The plan was to assemble these in a facility near Hyderabad. It even had two operational dealers in India, one in Navi Mumbai and the other in Hosur. However, the company silently shut down its Indian operations last year leaving several disgruntled customers with problem-ridden motorcycles.

A teaser image released by Cleveland Cyclewerks reveals precious little details about the upcoming electric motorcycle. It may carry a café-racer body style. However, the motorcycle seems to be fitted with a rather highest handlebar. Also, the battery pack will be housed in the tubular frame.

Cleveland Cyclewerks was incepted in 2009 and has 6 manufacturing facilities. The company is also planning to introduce a battery swap programme, which will provide interchangeable batteries not just for its own products but also for other manufacturers. This will be offered either as a pay per use or as a subscription basis.

Cleveland Cyclewerks wants to expand its global footprint with this new e-bike but at the moment there is no confirmation whether Cleveland Cyclewerks will be making a comeback in India with its upcoming electric motorcycle.

