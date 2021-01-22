The debut of Citroen in India is just round the corner as the company prepares to showcase the C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV on February 1, 2021. Citroen has now revealed some more details about their plans going ahead, particularly about their second offering in India. Citroen's second model for India will be its first mass market model and is expected to launch by Diwali 2021. It will be a petrol-only sub-compact SUV that will kick start the French carmaker’s C-Cubed programme in India.

We do not know what this sub-compact SUV will be called yet but it will be manufactured in India for both domestic and export purposes. We have seen spy shots of the Citroen sub-compact SUV on test in India before, and in those spy images, the upcoming model seemed a little smaller than other sub-4m SUV such as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. From what we have seen in spy images, it is expected to be quite roomy on the inside despite its overall size. It will be based on a brand new platform developed by Citroen and this is also the first time that Citroen has debuted a platform outside of Europe.

Citroen has already announced that the upcoming sub-compact SUV will be a petrol only SUV and there are quite a few engine options that the carmaker could be considering. Citroen will be manufacturing engines of displacement between 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre at its joint facility with CK Birla group in Tamil Nadu. The sub-compact SUV could be powered by 1.2L turbo-petrol or a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Citroen will be looking to offer this at an affordable price point and it might not be quite as premium as the C5 Aircross might suggest.

The upcoming sub-compact SUV will be the first model under Citroen's C-Cubed programme for India. Following this, the brand promises that they will keep introducing at least one new model every year, gradually building up its product line-up in our market. A mid-size SUV to rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier might be on the cards next. Citroen has also been spotted testing the Berlingo MPV in India before, and that too could be launched in a space where Renault launched the Lodgy a few years ago.

While Citroen has announced that the sub-compact SUV will be a petrol-only model, the company could be offering both petrol and diesel engines on future products. The C5 Aircross will debut with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine but a petrol engine could be added to the lineup at a later stage. The company just inaugurated their 'La Maison Citroen' concept showroom in Ahmedabad yesterday and the company will open 10 dealerships in 10 different cities before the launch of the C5 Aircross.

