Citroen C5 Aircross Will Officially Debut In India On February 1, 2021

Citroen is a brand that has long been coming to India. They would made their debut in the Indian market around mid-2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic had other plans for the world. We already know that the first Citroen in India will be the C5 Aircorss and now, we finally have a debut date of the same. The Citroen C5 Aircross will officially make its debut on February 1, 2021, in India. Positioned as a premium mid-size SUV, it will be locally assembled at the brand's Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is quite an unique looking SUV with a crossover-like silhouette. Citroen's quirky design language is something very fresh for the Indian market and it will certainly stand out in the sea of SUVs in our country. The C5 Aircross gets a split grille design that are flanked by LED DRLs on either side along with dual beam headlamps. The overall design of the SUV is quite rounded but at the rear, it gets an upright tail gate with split LED tail lamps. There are plenty of red accents on the exterior to further enhance the design.

The quirky and premium design theme continues on the inside as well. The split design theme can even be noted on the split AC vents on the design. The interior design is again very quirky and fresh, something Indian customers would really appreciate. The C5 Aircross comes plenty well loaded with features in Europe and we expect the same here in India as well. Notable features will include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless smartphone charging. The Euro-spec C5 even gets heating and massage function for the front seats.

Being a CKD model, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be sold with a sole engine option in India. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177hp and 400Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. It is however interesting to note that going further, Citroen will not be using diesel engines for their mass market, made-in-India cars.

While there are no official reports, Citroen is likely to retail just one, fully-loaded variant of the C5 Aircross. Citroen's first product for India will also not be so affordable. On account of being a CKD, it will be priced at a premium and we expect prices to start from around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected sometime in March 2021, when it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon.

