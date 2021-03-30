Citroen CC21 Sub-Compact SUV Interior Spied - Gets Huge Touchscreen

Citroen is currently gearing up for the launch of the C5 Aircross in India on April 7, 2021. However, what will really make Citroen mainstream in India will be their second offering, which will be launched in the most lucrative automotive segment in the country right now - the sub-compact SUV space. Internally dubbed the Citroen CC21, the upcoming sub-compact SUV has been spotted testing on our roads on a couple of occasions before. Now, some fresh spy images of the Citroen CC21 has surfaced on the internet, this time revealing its interior, although its still heavily under wraps.

Although most of the cabin is still heavily camouflaged, there are certain details which can be made out. The first thing that catches your attention is the large floating touchscreen infotainment system that takes center stage on the dashboard. Although the exact size is not known, it could be the largest in the segment by the looks of it. The central AC vents seems to be dual-stacked units, although they have been arranged horizontally instead of vertically as in the C5 Aircross. We can also see a well sculpted instrument binnacle and a typical Citroen steering wheel with mounted controls.

Also Read : Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Yet Again -Video

The CC21 will be underpinned by a new platform which is a derivate of PSA Group's Common Modular Platform (CMP). The CC21 will be the first model under Citroen's C-Cubed programme for India and although it will be a global model, it is being specifically developed for our market. Based on spy shots seen so far, the upcoming sub-compact SUV boasts a pretty rounded design language. It will still be quirky, with the split LED headlamp setup and the distinct Citroen grille being a couple of highlights. Just like the C5 Aircross, the CC21 could also feature colour-contrasting accents on the bumpers and along the sides.

From previous sightings, it is also interesting to note that the Citroen CC21 appears smaller than other sub-4m SUVs such as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Yes, it has an SUV-ish design and it rides pretty tall, but its overall dimensions and footprint are more comparable to those of the premium hatchbacks. Citroen could thus be looking to undercut the sub-compact SUV space and price the CC21 very aggressively with a sub-INR 5 lakh starting price.

Under the hood, the CC21 could be powered by 1.2L turbo-petrol or a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine in India. The CC21 is slated for a launch in India around Diwali 2021. The Citroen sub-compact SUV will be 'made in India' with high levels of localization and like every new model, pricing will be the key to its success. Following that, Citroen promises to keep introducing at least one new model every year, gradually building up its product line-up in our market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news