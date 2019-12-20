Citroen C5 Aircross to be available in only 10 cities at launch - Report

Groupe PSA will re-enter the Indian four-wheeler market with the Citroen C5 Aircross by September 2020. According to a new report, the company will sell this C-SUV in only 10 cities at launch.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be imported in knocked-down kits and be assembled in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. So, being an import, it obviously won't be a volume-oriented product. The plan is to basically get the ball rolling until locally manufactured, India-focused models are ready. The C-SUV will be used for getting Indian customers familiar with the brand and creating a premium impression right from the get-go.

“The C5 Aircross SUV will be our flagship model initially and we are going to cover most of the mainstream segments with our new platforms,” Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice-President – Sales & Marketing, PCA Automobiles India Pvt Ltd, told The Hindu BusinessLine recently. Groupe PSA plans to launch 4 Citroen products in India by 2023.

The products arriving after the Citroen C5 Aircross will have over 90% localisation. The company is currently in a planning stage to explore suppliers, dealers and technology areas. Alongside, it is laying out the marketing and promotion strategy. It will also have a leasing model in order to attract more customers under its fold.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a direct rival to the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and Jeep Compass. For the uninitiated, it is the production version of the Citroen Aircross Concept which was originally displayed at the 2015 Shanghai Motor Show.

The Citroen C5 Aircross sits on the EMP2 platform and has scored 4-stars rating from Euro NCAP. Previous reports have said that it will be launched here with a 1.5L diesel engine (131 PS/300 Nm) and an 8-speed AT and in FWD drivetrain layout as standard.

Split full-LED headlamps, Airbump door protectors, 19-inch alloy wheels, rear lights with four 3D LED oblong modules, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and folding and reclining individual rear seats are some of the salient features of the funky French SUV.

[Source: BusinessLine]