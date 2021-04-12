Citroen Globally Unveils New Flagship Model - The C5X

Citroen have globally unveiled their new flagship model - the C5X - and it boasts of a rather unconventional design. The Citroen C5X blends styling elements from SUVs, estates and sedans. With a silhouette that draws on SUV, estate and sedan styling cues, the C5X is an amalgamation of different body types. Citroen says that the 'X' in the model's name refers to its market positioning at “the crossroad of customers’ needs”. It has the raised ride height of an SUV, the extended rear cabin of an estate and the elegance of a sedan. Let's take a look at it in a little more detail.

Citroen C5X - Exterior Design

The C5X was first previewed as the Cxperience concept car back in 2016, with which it shares its so-called ‘Advanced Comfort’ design ethos. There are quite a few design elements from the concept that has made it to the production-spec model, particularly the LED headlight design. The face looks pretty distinct with a well sculped bonnet and two-part LED DRLs joined by the slim front grille with the Citroen logo in between. The main headlamp unit is positioned on the front bumper, adjacent to the lower LED DRLs. The bumper features a massive central air dam, flanked by fog lamps on either side.

Perhaps the most notable design element of the C5x is it's shape itself. And that is most evident in it's profile. The slatted effect on the C-Pillar and the chrome window line also bring out a few highlights. Much like the front, the LED tail lights at the rear have been designed to mimic the look of the LED DRLs at the Citroen grille at the front. Very interestingly, the C5X boasts of a roof-mounted spoiler as well as a boot-integrated spoiler, and that looks quite cool.

Citroen C5X - Interior and Features

The Advanced Comfort design ethos has been carried over to the interior as well. There has been an increased attention to space, luxury appeal and advanced technology and features. It also gets Citroen’s new mattress-style Advanced Comfort seat designs. A large 12-inch tablet-style touchscreen takes center stage on the dashboard, although it has been positioned asymmetrically. The infotainment system features voice control, smartphone mirroring, and can even receive over-the-air updates. Standard equipment also include four USB sockets and a full-color head-up display.

Apart from the technological wizardry interior space and practicality was a priority for the design team. The Citroen C5X boasts of a wheelbase measuring 2,785mm, which Citroen claims, allows “outstanding” rear seat space. It has a boot capacity of 545-liters which can be accessed by an electronic boot lid with a low sill and flat floor for ease of loading. The panoramic sunroof and the large windows enhance the brightness and the airiness of the cabin. The front and rear windows also come with acoustic lamination that helps to keep road noise down in the cabin.

Citroen C5X - Engine Details

Citroen, however, haven't revealed complete technical details about the engine options on offer. It will most likely be offered with the Puretech 130 and 180 petrol engines offered elsewhere, with power being sent to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There will also be a plug-in hybrid version that will get it's powertrain from other electrified PSA models using the C5X’s EMP2 platform.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is paired to a gearbox-mounted electric motor for a combined output of 225hp. There a 13.2 kWh battery gives an electric range of 50km. More details about the performance and efficinecy figures will be revealed in the coming months.

One of the biggest highlights of the C5X will be its ride quality. This model is meant to replicate the magic carpet’ driving style of historic Citroën sedans such as the DS and CX. The C5X is equipped with a hydraulic cushion suspension set-up, same the C5 Aircross that's sold in India. This effective gives you a ride that aims to “overcome all obstacles, potholes, kerbs, speed bumps and other road connections”.

With the C5X, Citroen is hoping to lure away buyers from more conventional models in other segments. Citroen is expecting that about 25% buyers will be switching over from estate cars, while 21% will come from sedan and 15% from small SUVs. The C5X is Citroen's new flagship. However, it is unclear if the C5X will replace the C5 Aircross from international markets or go sale alongside the existing SUV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news