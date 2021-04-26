Citroen C5 Aircross Deliveries Commence Across India

It's been about three weeks since Citroen launched the C5 Aircross in India. The company has now commenced deliveries of the 2021 C5 Aircross SUV in the country, from its La Maison phygital showrooms. Citroen's first offering in India comes via the CBU route and is available in two levels - Feel and Shine. Prices for the C5 Aircross start from INR 29.90 lakh for Feel variant, going up to INR 31.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant. The company have also revealed that they have received 1,000 bookings for the SUV so far.

Commenting on start of deliveries, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Citroen India, said,

"The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV embodies all the elements of the Citroen Advanced Comfort program. This ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360 degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience. We are focused on improving the well-being of people by the seamless customer experience, human-centricity and how well we are integrated digitally through our La Maison Citroen phygital network. Through our disruptive products and services, we are challenging the status-quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India. With over 1000 pre-bookings till date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and we are looking forward to our journey in India."

In terms of dimensions, the C5 Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, 2,099 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730mm and comes in a 5-seater configuration only. The C5 Aircross is a very unique looking crossover-ish SUV that stands out for its design in the sea of SUVs in the Indian market. The twin-slat Citroen grille, dual beam LED headlamps with LED DRLs, stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and the body cladding all around with colored accents give the C5 Aircross a very stylish stance.

In terms of equipment, the base Feel trim already comes very well loaded with features, with the top-spec Shine trim only adding a few more. Some of the highlight features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, panoramic sunroof, foot-operated electric tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, mood lighting, and three individually adjustable reclining and modular rear seats. The C5 Aircross is available in four single-tone shades - Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black - with the former three also being offered with a dual-tone black roof option.

Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both the variants. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner has been tuned to produce 177 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross offers a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. For its price and size, the C5 Aircross rivals other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon.

