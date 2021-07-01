Citroen C3 Interior Features Revealed in New Spy Pictures

The French automaker Citroen is now planning to introduce its second product in India. It is expected to launch by the end of this year or early next year. It will be named Citroen C3 and will compete with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The official launch of the SUV is a few months away, and its test mule has been spied multiple times in the past. Moreover, the picture of its promotional scale model leaked online last month, which revealed its final styling details. Recent spy images of the upcoming Citroen SUV shows the interior of the prototype model employing a larger floating touchscreen infotainment unit.

The touchscreen infotainment is likely to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. One can expect it to be the largest infotainment unit in its segment. Just below the touchscreen, you can notice horizontally stacked central AC vents. It also features a multi-functional steering wheel along with a binnacle instrument cluster. Moreover, the automaker will reveal further details about the upcoming C3 in the coming months. In terms of looks, the upcoming Citroen C3 will look similar to that of the C5 Aircross. It will get a typical wide grille, a flat bonnet, dual-layer headlights, an angular windshield and an upright stance.

The side profile of the SUV will employ flat contrast roof, two-tone diamond-cut alloy units, dual-layer headlights, blacked-out pillars and all-black body cladding. At the back, it will employ an upright tailgate with integrated rectangular taillamps. It also gets a two-tone bumper with all-black cladding. The all-new Citroen C3 will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that produces 130bhp of peak power. Initially, the SUV will be offered with a 5-speed MT. One can expect a DCT gearbox to be introduced at a later stage. It will be built on the company’s new CMP (Common Modular Platform), which also underpins several Citroen and Peugeot vehicles offered in foreign markets. We expect Citroen to reveal more details regarding the new C3 SUV in the near future.

