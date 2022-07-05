Citroen C3 Unveiled in India, Bookings Now Open

The new Citroen C3 has been unveiled in India. The French carmaker has also started accepting bookings for the new car.

The venue for the Citroen C3 unveil was the brand's new phygital showroom in Delhi called the La Maison Citroen. Located in the heart of the city, the most strategic location for auto retail in Delhi, the showroom is part of company’s network expansion across India with 9 new La Maison phygital showrooms in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut and Coimbatore. The showroom will also offer customers a comfortable Test Drive experience and full-fledged After-Sales services.

Citroen C3 marks the start of a new chapter for the French company, with the creation of models that are both faithful to the spirit of the brand as well as carefully researched and developed with local teams in order to provide a practical response to specific market needs in India. It is the first model from the “C Cubed” platform – a family of three vehicles by 2024 with an international focus, based on three key criteria: the creation of a competitive, market-leading offering, with a strong style, a Citroen experience designed for on-board comfort, and benefiting from a design tailored to the specific needs of consumers in the intended countries.

With its assertive design, the Citroen C3 will appeal to the young & progressive customers for whom their car is a reflection of their personality. A car that they can customise to express their style, which is a strong expectation from these Indian customers. In addition, the compactness sub 4m size, agility, versatility, on-board space, comfort and connectivity will improve the experience in Indian road conditions, while Customisation choices will provide options for self-expression to individuals according to their lifestyle. The Citroen C3 will provide value offered by a vehicle with high visual appeal, distinct styling and competitive cost of ownership by being robust and practical to maintain on account of over 90% localisation.

The new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on 20th July 2022 and will be available for retail across 20 La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms and on the official Citroën website through the Buy Online initiative.